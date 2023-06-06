Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has gone up by 13.51% for the week, with a 126.57% rise in the past month and a 51.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.35% for UPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.58% for UPST’s stock, with a 46.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $12.61, which is -$15.52 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.43% of that float. On June 06, 2023, UPST’s average trading volume was 7.30M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) has decreased by -4.53 when compared to last closing price of 29.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at 58.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +113.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 113.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 26,072 shares at the price of $23.99 back on May 26. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 419,777 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $625,379 using the latest closing price.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia, the Corporate Controller of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 1,514 shares at $27.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mirgorodskaya Natalia is holding 39,470 shares at $42,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.