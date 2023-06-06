Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s (RVNC) Stock

The stock of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has gone up by 2.36% for the week, with a -7.70% drop in the past month and a -5.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.01% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for RVNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for RVNC is $39.62, which is $8.24 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.52% of that float. The average trading volume for RVNC on June 06, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 31.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

RVNC Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.72. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 68.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Schilke Tobin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Schilke Tobin now owns 80,828 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,500 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,701 shares at $30.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 81,328 shares at $82,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.