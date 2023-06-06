Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s (GNLN) Stock

In the past week, GNLN stock has gone down by -10.77%, with a monthly decline of -6.07% and a quarterly plunge of -20.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for Greenlane Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for GNLN stock, with a simple moving average of -66.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) by analysts is $1.38, The public float for GNLN is 15.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of GNLN was 112.01K shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)’s stock price has plunge by -9.10relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

GNLN Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3147. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Snyder Craig A., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 22. After this action, Snyder Craig A. now owns 14,243 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $384 using the latest closing price.

UTTZ JEFFREY J, the Director of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that UTTZ JEFFREY J is holding 3,137 shares at $810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.12 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -84.44. Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -62.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.