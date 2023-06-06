Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, UGP stock has gone up by 7.63%, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly surge of 40.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for UGP’s stock, with a 35.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) by analysts is $3.38, which is -$0.28 below the current market price. The public float for UGP is 751.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.47M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has dropped by -0.42 compared to previous close of 3.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGP Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 48.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.