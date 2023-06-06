Trading Update: ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Stock Endures 2.49% Monthly Volatility

The stock of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has gone down by -6.56% for the week, with a -13.61% drop in the past month and a -26.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for ICL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.46% for ICL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Right Now?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.99x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) by analysts is $7.02, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for ICL is 721.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ICL was 1.40M shares.

ICL) stock’s latest price update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.56 in relation to its previous close of 5.58. However, the company has experienced a -6.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/30/22 that World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

ICL Trading at -16.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, ICL Group Ltd saw -27.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.87 for the present operating margin

+50.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54.

Based on ICL Group Ltd (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.