Trading Update: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock Endures 4.36% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has gone down by -7.16% for the week, with a 36.16% rise in the past month and a 45.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.36% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.30% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 47.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 489.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by analysts is $107.06, which is -$14.07 below the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AMD was 67.65M shares.

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 117.86. However, the company has experienced a -7.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/26/23 that Nvidia Stock Steady as Market Cap Sits Just Below $1 Trillion

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $100 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 20.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +31.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.32. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 82.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Norrod Forrest Eugene, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $119.35 back on May 25. After this action, Norrod Forrest Eugene now owns 251,816 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $2,983,750 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DARLA M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 3,873 shares at $96.86 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that SMITH DARLA M is holding 7,553 shares at $375,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.