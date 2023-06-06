TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TTE stock has gone up by 0.31%, with a monthly decline of -6.28% and a quarterly plunge of -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for TotalEnergies SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for TTE’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.82.

The public float for TTE is 2.42B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for TTE on June 06, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has plunged by -0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 58.33, but the company has seen a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTE Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.62. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.