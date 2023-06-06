Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.33 in relation to its previous close of 18.35. However, the company has experienced a 6.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that Why Battered Topgolf Callaway Is Worth a Shot

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MODG is $31.58, which is $14.38 above the current price. The public float for MODG is 152.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on June 06, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen a 6.77% increase in the past week, with a -17.54% drop in the past month, and a -22.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for MODG stock, with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.89. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 6,400 shares at the price of $17.06 back on May 31. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 837,556 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $109,184 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 8,600 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 831,156 shares at $147,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.