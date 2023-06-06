Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has jumped by 3.56 compared to previous close of 70.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOL is 1.38.

The public float for TOL is 105.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on June 06, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL’s stock has seen a 7.09% increase for the week, with a 15.56% rise in the past month and a 24.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for TOL’s stock, with a 37.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $94 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.92. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 46.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $70.80 back on Jun 02. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 246,547 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,770,052 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $70.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 47,414 shares at $1,063,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.