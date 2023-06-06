The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) Stock

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has gone up by 14.46% for the week, with a -15.52% drop in the past month and a -9.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.87% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for SECO’s stock, with a -54.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.47.

The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SECO on June 06, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SECO Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8736. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -50.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.