The Chemours Company (CC) Stock Experiences 21.93% Monthly Change

In the past week, CC stock has gone up by 21.84%, with a monthly gain of 21.93% and a quarterly plunge of -2.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.58% for CC’s stock, with a 11.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is above average at 11.24x. The 36-month beta value for CC is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CC is $37.64, which is $3.05 above than the current price. The public float for CC is 146.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CC on June 06, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CC) stock’s latest price update

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.30 in comparison to its previous close of 33.64, however, the company has experienced a 21.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

CC Trading at 19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.08. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Bellezza Alisha, who sale 27,716 shares at the price of $35.47 back on Mar 06. After this action, Bellezza Alisha now owns 43,931 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $983,087 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Edwin C, the President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of The Chemours Company, sale 22,142 shares at $43.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Sparks Edwin C is holding 101,038 shares at $965,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+24.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 40.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 348.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.72. Total debt to assets is 50.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, The Chemours Company (CC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.