The -32.02% Simple Moving Average of Atento S.A.’s (ATTO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Atento S.A. (ATTO) has gone up by 70.55% for the week, with a 94.52% rise in the past month and a 8.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.11% for ATTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 88.18% for ATTO’s stock, with a -32.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ATTO is $4.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for ATTO is 13.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ATTO on June 06, 2023 was 895.20K shares.

ATTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) has dropped by -11.07 compared to previous close of 2.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 70.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

ATTO Trading at 52.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.09%, as shares surge +128.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATTO rose by +70.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.39. In addition, Atento S.A. saw -41.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+7.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atento S.A. stands at -6.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.29. Equity return is now at value 157.30, with -14.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atento S.A. (ATTO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.