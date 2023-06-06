The -13.88% Decline of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UNCY stock has gone up by 17.04%, with a monthly gain of 19.70% and a quarterly surge of 27.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.43% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.42% for UNCY’s stock, with a 63.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is $5.40, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNCY on June 06, 2023 was 5.70M shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has soared by 13.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UNCY Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +17.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4175. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 192.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1898.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.