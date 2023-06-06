The -13.88% Decline of Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, JNPR stock has gone down by -1.51%, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly plunge of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Juniper Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for JNPR’s stock, with a -1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 19.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

The public float for JNPR is 320.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JNPR on June 06, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.00 in relation to previous closing price of 30.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Juniper Networks Had Lousy Earnings. It’s AI Strategy Could Help the Stock Break Out.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.60. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DelSanto Anne, who sale 900 shares at the price of $30.46 back on Jun 01. After this action, DelSanto Anne now owns 31,043 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $27,414 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $29.14 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that rahim rami is holding 931,496 shares at $182,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.