Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSM is $110.70, which is $5.39 above the current price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on June 06, 2023 was 11.51M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 98.94. However, the company has seen a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett’s TSMC Sale Due to Geopolitical Concerns

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has fallen by -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.44% and a quarterly rise of 9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $126 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.14. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.