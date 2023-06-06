Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONN is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is $10.35, which is $9.9 above the current market price. The public float for SONN is 24.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On June 06, 2023, SONN’s average trading volume was 2.93M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SONN) stock’s latest price update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SONN’s Market Performance

SONN’s stock has fallen by -8.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 87.31% and a quarterly drop of -45.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.94% for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.72% for SONN’s stock, with a -60.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONN Trading at 41.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.86%, as shares surge +82.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3370. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -60.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONN starting from Dyrness Albert D., who purchase 23,255 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Dyrness Albert D. now owns 28,962 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $10,883 using the latest closing price.

Bhatt Nailesh, the Director of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Bhatt Nailesh is holding 30,733 shares at $5,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.