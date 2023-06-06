SLM Corporation (SLM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 9.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLM is 1.22.

The public float for SLM is 238.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On June 06, 2023, SLM’s average trading volume was 2.97M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has surged by 1.48 when compared to previous closing price of 16.25, but the company has seen a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.29% gain in the past month and a 16.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.74% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SLM Corporation (SLM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.