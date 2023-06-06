SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) by analysts is $14.38, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for SITC is 176.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SITC was 1.92M shares.

SITC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) has plunged by -1.28 when compared to previous closing price of 12.51, but the company has seen a 6.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITC’s stock has risen by 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.61% and a quarterly drop of -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for SITE Centers Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.31% for SITC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.50 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

SITC Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, SITE Centers Corp. saw -9.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Cattonar John M, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Dec 27. After this action, Cattonar John M now owns 40,922 shares of SITE Centers Corp., valued at $149,743 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.00 for the present operating margin

+32.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp. stands at +30.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), the company’s capital structure generated 86.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.