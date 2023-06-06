Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) has decreased by -11.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SASI is 1.27.

The public float for SASI is 10.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On June 06, 2023, SASI’s average trading volume was 43.75K shares.

SASI’s Market Performance

The stock of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) has seen a -8.33% decrease in the past week, with a -24.50% drop in the past month, and a -41.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for SASI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.39% for SASI’s stock, with a -48.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SASI Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SASI fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3570. In addition, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SASI starting from RUPORT MARK, who purchase 12,300 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Nov 17. After this action, RUPORT MARK now owns 17,300 shares of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc., valued at $7,515 using the latest closing price.

RUPORT MARK, the Director of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that RUPORT MARK is holding 35,969 shares at $11,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1387.79 for the present operating margin

-851.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stands at -1378.81. Equity return is now at value -136.70, with -122.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.