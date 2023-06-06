Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for SIDU is 38.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on June 06, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.06 in relation to its previous close of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -5.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has seen a -5.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.10% decline in the past month and a -73.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.02% for SIDU’s stock, with a -85.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -44.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2231. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -83.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIDU starting from Craig Carol Marlene, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on May 17. After this action, Craig Carol Marlene now owns 500,000 shares of Sidus Space Inc., valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -214.30, with -115.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.