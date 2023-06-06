Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has surged by 0.14 when compared to previous closing price of 7.30, but the company has seen a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is 5.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $11.51, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 707.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On June 06, 2023, SBSW’s average trading volume was 3.99M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

SBSW stock saw a decrease of 3.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.46% for SBSW’s stock, with a -22.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

SBSW Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -31.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.