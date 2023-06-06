Should You Invest in Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SMCI is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMCI is $181.67, which is -$92.69 below the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.70% of that float. The average trading volume for SMCI on June 06, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 223.66. However, the company has seen a -1.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI’s stock has fallen by -1.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 68.10% and a quarterly rise of 134.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Super Micro Computer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.98% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 149.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $65 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at 70.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +69.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.52. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 180.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Liang Charles, who sale 43,932 shares at the price of $227.89 back on Jun 01. After this action, Liang Charles now owns 1,827 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $10,011,784 using the latest closing price.

Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 43,932 shares at $227.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara is holding 1,827 shares at $10,000,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.