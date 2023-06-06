Should You Invest in IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IONQ is $9.67, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.07% of that float. The average trading volume for IONQ on June 06, 2023 was 6.96M shares.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ)’s stock price has plunge by 6.72relation to previous closing price of 9.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has experienced a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 76.66% rise in the past month, and a 99.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.35% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.10% for IONQ stock, with a simple moving average of 79.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

IONQ Trading at 39.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +66.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 185.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Monroe Christopher, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, Monroe Christopher now owns 2,056,254 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $2,150,000 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc., sale 11,726 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 495,900 shares at $123,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.