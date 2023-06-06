Should You Invest in ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Now?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CLRO is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLRO is $4.00, The public float for CLRO is 12.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CLRO on June 06, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CLRO) stock’s latest price update

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO)’s stock price has decreased by -10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a -16.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO’s stock has fallen by -16.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.38% and a quarterly rise of 19.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.03% for ClearOne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.08% for CLRO stock, with a simple moving average of 51.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.83%, as shares sank -15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO fell by -53.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9652. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from Higley Lisa, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Higley Lisa now owns 24,501 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS LARRY, the Director of ClearOne Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that HENDRICKS LARRY is holding 18,048 shares at $6,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +81.56. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.