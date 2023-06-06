SentinelOne Inc. (S) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for S is $16.88, which is $5.15 above than the current price. The public float for S is 229.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of S on June 06, 2023 was 7.73M shares.

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has plunged by -4.99 when compared to previous closing price of 13.44, but the company has seen a -38.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a -38.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.38% decline in the past month and a -20.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.65% for S’s stock, with a -31.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

S Trading at -26.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -24.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -38.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 115,752 shares at the price of $20.40 back on May 25. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 562,702 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $2,360,878 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 912,491 shares at $713,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.