Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 60.86. However, the company has seen a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STX is $62.83, which is $2.46 above the current price. The public float for STX is 205.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on June 06, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX stock saw an increase of -1.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.92% and a quarterly increase of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.57. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $62.09 back on May 26. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 28,658 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $216,508 using the latest closing price.

Nygaard Jeffrey D., the EVP, Operations and Technology of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 36,809 shares at $69.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nygaard Jeffrey D. is holding 30,360 shares at $2,544,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.