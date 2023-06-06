Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 9.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROIV is $14.00, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on June 06, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has seen a 7.12% increase in the past week, with a 12.72% rise in the past month, and a 18.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for ROIV’s stock, with a 44.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

ROIV Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 415 shares at the price of $9.85 back on May 23. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 675,768 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $4,088 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the President & COO of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 238,724 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Venker Eric is holding 675,768 shares at $2,203,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.