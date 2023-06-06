Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Sees a-0.97 Decrease

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has gone down by -5.28% for the week, with a 10.73% rise in the past month and a -16.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.08% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -37.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIVN is $23.95, which is $9.46 above than the current price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.71% of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on June 06, 2023 was 27.89M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has decreased by -0.97 when compared to last closing price of 14.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian Kept Its Production Guidance. Its Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from Baker Jeff, who sale 30,798 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Jun 01. After this action, Baker Jeff now owns 106,204 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $452,764 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,902 shares at $20.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,902 shares at $60,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.