Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is $52.11, which is $29.4 above the current market price. The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REPL on June 06, 2023 was 564.23K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

REPL) stock’s latest price update

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.01 in comparison to its previous close of 18.99, however, the company has experienced a 15.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL’s stock has risen by 15.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.51% and a quarterly rise of 3.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.05% for REPL’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

REPL Trading at 25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +29.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.24. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Astley-Sparke Philip, who sale 17,902 shares at the price of $18.05 back on May 16. After this action, Astley-Sparke Philip now owns 1,525,278 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $323,131 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 15,575 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 154,571 shares at $281,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.