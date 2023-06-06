Real-Time Update: Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has seen a -4.27% decrease in the past week, with a 74.12% gain in the past month, and a -32.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.39% for MBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.03% for MBOT’s stock, with a -40.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBOT is 3.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBOT is $8.00, which is $5.98 above the current price. The public float for MBOT is 7.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBOT on June 06, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 17.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.28%, as shares surge +81.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -32.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

Equity return is now at value -195.80, with -152.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.