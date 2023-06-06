Real-Time Update: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has gone down by -5.43% for the week, with a -3.57% drop in the past month and a -11.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for LSCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 55.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is $98.62, which is $20.16 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 134.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSCC on June 06, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 79.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSCC Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.80. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 8,880 shares at the price of $82.91 back on Jun 02. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 782,432 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $736,273 using the latest closing price.

Douglass Stephen, the SVP, R&D of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,182 shares at $82.68 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Douglass Stephen is holding 142,981 shares at $180,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 26.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.