R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has gone up by 4.36% for the week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month and a 18.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for RCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for RCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is $19.44, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for RCM is 303.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on June 06, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

RCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) has dropped by -0.30 compared to previous close of 16.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

RCM Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 53.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from SPARBY JOHN M., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on May 10. After this action, SPARBY JOHN M. now owns 243,827 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $327,280 using the latest closing price.

RIVAS LEE, the Chief Executive Officer of R1 RCM Inc., purchase 71,767 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RIVAS LEE is holding 71,767 shares at $1,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.