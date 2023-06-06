PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) has increased by 3.15 when compared to last closing price of 69.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is above average at 5.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is $78.29, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for PHM is 221.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHM on June 06, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

The stock of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has seen a 7.38% increase in the past week, with a 6.85% rise in the past month, and a 32.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for PHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for PHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $95 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

PHM Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.01. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 57.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sale 115,102 shares at the price of $66.90 back on Apr 28. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 177,564 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $7,700,094 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON BRIAN P, the Director of PulteGroup Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that ANDERSON BRIAN P is holding 55,886 shares at $1,004,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.