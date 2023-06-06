Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has decreased by -2.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBTS is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 833.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on June 06, 2023 was 16.26M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stock saw a decrease of -1.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.11% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for PBTS’s stock, with a -81.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0602. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -43.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.