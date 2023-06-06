PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PDD is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PDD is $756.86, which is $39.36 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for PDD on June 06, 2023 was 9.92M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) has dropped by -2.13 compared to previous close of 69.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.11% gain in the past month and a -27.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for PDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for PDD’s stock, with a -8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $93 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.52. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +24.16. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.