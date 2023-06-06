PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.52.

The public float for PDCE is 86.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PDCE was 1.21M shares.

PDCE) stock’s latest price update

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 70.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Chevron Bets on Colorado Oil With PDC Energy Deal

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has experienced a 0.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.50% rise in the past month, and a 0.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for PDCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for PDCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.87% for the last 200 days.

PDCE Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.89. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $68.71 back on Jun 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 544,070 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $137,420 using the latest closing price.

Welling Troy M., the CAO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $63.37 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Welling Troy M. is holding 13,269 shares at $76,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Equity return is now at value 56.90, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.