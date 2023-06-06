PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) by analysts is $13.14, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for PACW is 115.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.07% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PACW was 31.55M shares.

PACW) stock’s latest price update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.52 in relation to its previous close of 7.67. However, the company has experienced a 4.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that PacWest Sells Real-Estate Lending Unit

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW’s stock has risen by 4.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 133.44% and a quarterly drop of -72.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.82% for PacWest Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.09% for PACW’s stock, with a -63.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $3 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

PACW Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +28.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -67.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.