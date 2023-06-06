Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.48. However, the company has seen a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $2.57, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPEN on June 06, 2023 was 22.89M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stock saw an increase of 0.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 75.56% and a quarterly increase of 61.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.39% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for OPEN’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1.70 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares surge +32.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 104.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.36 back on Jun 05. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 26,130,676 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $3,540,000 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 1,500,000 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 27,630,676 shares at $3,799,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.