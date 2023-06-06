Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has seen a 12.26% increase in the past week, with a -7.84% drop in the past month, and a 11.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for OLLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLLI is $65.47, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 57.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.65% of that float. The average trading volume for OLLI on June 06, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has soared by 4.09 in relation to previous closing price of 59.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.61. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 31.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who sale 1,592 shares at the price of $64.22 back on Apr 20. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 57,161 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $58.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 610 shares at $175,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.