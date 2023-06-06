NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is above average at 203.59x. The 36-month beta value for NVDA is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVDA is $439.58, which is $55.66 above than the current price. The public float for NVDA is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of NVDA on June 06, 2023 was 47.92M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NVDA) stock’s latest price update

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 393.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/03/23 that How to Be Smart About Artificial-Intelligence ETFs

NVDA’s Market Performance

NVDA’s stock has risen by 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.12% and a quarterly rise of 66.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for NVIDIA Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.55% for NVDA stock, with a simple moving average of 95.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NVDA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $490 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

NVDA Trading at 33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +36.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVDA rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.18. In addition, NVIDIA Corporation saw 168.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVDA starting from Dabiri John, who sale 383 shares at the price of $384.89 back on Jun 01. After this action, Dabiri John now owns 2,034 shares of NVIDIA Corporation, valued at $147,413 using the latest closing price.

Kress Colette, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA Corporation, sale 6,124 shares at $406.51 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Kress Colette is holding 538,745 shares at $2,489,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.68 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for NVIDIA Corporation stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 15.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 54.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.25. Total debt to assets is 29.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In summary, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.