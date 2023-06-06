Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has seen a -2.92% decrease in the past week, with a -9.96% drop in the past month, and a -47.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for NVVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for NVVE stock, with a simple moving average of -55.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is $2.50, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 19.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVVE on June 06, 2023 was 284.04K shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) has decreased by -9.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5053. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 01. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 1,163,436 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $3,082 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,101,763 shares at $4,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -446.99. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -68.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.