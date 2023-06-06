Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a 32.06% gain in the past month, and a 39.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for NU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 46.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $7.39, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NU on June 06, 2023 was 24.69M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 6.97. However, the company has experienced a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at 28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +26.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 70.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.