Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.49 in relation to previous closing price of 4.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is $6.09, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on June 06, 2023 was 16.96M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stock saw an increase of 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.50% and a quarterly increase of -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Nokia Oyj (NOK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for NOK’s stock, with a -12.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOK Trading at -7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.