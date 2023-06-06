Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, KIND stock has gone up by 20.73%, with a monthly gain of 48.50% and a quarterly surge of 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.19% for KIND’s stock, with a 24.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is $2.97, The public float for KIND is 149.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KIND on June 06, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) has increased by 5.32 when compared to last closing price of 2.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that NextDoor Stock Rallies as Results Top Estimates. AI Is Part of the Story.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

KIND Trading at 33.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +47.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Feb 16. After this action, Orta John now owns 563,923 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $5,775 using the latest closing price.

Greylock 16 GP LLC, the Member of 10% owner group of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 765,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Greylock 16 GP LLC is holding 10,917,514 shares at $2,534,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.78 for the present operating margin

+79.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -64.82. The total capital return value is set at -19.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.75. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.16. Total debt to assets is 8.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.