Navigating the Volatility of UTime Limited’s (UTME) Stock

In the past week, UTME stock has gone up by 96.52%, with a monthly gain of 93.16% and a quarterly surge of 128.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.76% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 86.88% for UTME’s stock, with a 69.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTME on June 06, 2023 was 329.02K shares.

UTME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has increased by 11.88 when compared to last closing price of 2.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 96.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTME Trading at 122.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.26%, as shares surge +80.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +96.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.26. In addition, UTime Limited saw 153.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.