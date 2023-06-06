Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UTRS is $1.00, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for UTRS is 52.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for UTRS on June 06, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

UTRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) has decreased by -4.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTRS’s Market Performance

UTRS’s stock has risen by 21.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.50% and a quarterly drop of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.74% for Minerva Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.11% for UTRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

UTRS Trading at 21.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.60%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +21.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2264. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw 25.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -67.83. Equity return is now at value -133.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.