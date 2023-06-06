Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On June 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MU was 18.69M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has decreased by -2.02 when compared to last closing price of 69.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/23 that Pressure Mounts for U.S. Response After China’s Micron Ban

MU’s Market Performance

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -8.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.00% gain in the past month and a 19.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for MU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.08. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 26. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 188,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,400,000 using the latest closing price.

BEYER RICHARD M, the Director of Micron Technology Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $59.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that BEYER RICHARD M is holding 95,660 shares at $239,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.