Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, META stock has gone up by 3.57%, with a monthly gain of 16.22% and a quarterly surge of 46.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Meta Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.74% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 64.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 32.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for META is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $276.21, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On June 06, 2023, META’s average trading volume was 25.33M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has plunged by -0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 272.61, but the company has seen a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 11 hours ago that Meta Stock Has Been on a Tear Lately

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $320 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

META Trading at 18.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.24. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 125.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 722 shares at the price of $265.00 back on May 30. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 37,366 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $191,330 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 722 shares at $247.06 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 38,088 shares at $178,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.