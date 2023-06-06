MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 20.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is above average at 11.05x. The 36-month beta value for MDU is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The public float for MDU is 201.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume of MDU on June 06, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU’s stock has seen a 0.98% increase for the week, with a 4.15% rise in the past month and a -5.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for MDU Resources Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for MDU’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -30.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -30.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.86. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.