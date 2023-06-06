Marqeta Inc. (MQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MQ is $6.17, which is $1.57 above the current price. The public float for MQ is 471.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on June 06, 2023 was 6.08M shares.

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 4.72, however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Marqeta Stock Is Sinking. The CEO Is Stepping Down.

MQ’s Market Performance

Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.06% gain in the past month and a 1.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.25% for MQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

MQ Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Atkinson Najuma, who purchase 1,048 shares at the price of $4.77 back on May 22. After this action, Atkinson Najuma now owns 1,048 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Linville Judson C, the Director of Marqeta Inc., purchase 44,650 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Linville Judson C is holding 44,650 shares at $199,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.